Trade Deadline Has Moved on Schedule and is About to Explode

The MLB trade deadline is a merely a few hours away, as the league is about to catch fire with last-minute trades as all 30 team take their last chance at reshuffling their roster for the playoff push.

This is the last chance for losing teams to find value on their roster in a lost season and for contenders to find the missing pieces that can put them over the top to make the playoffs or even to win it all once they get there.

So far, we have enjoyed what has felt like a remarkably active trade market, with countless deals taking place over the past week. With so many moves made, I thought it would be interesting to look back at what happened at the deadline last year to compare the pace at which things have moved this year.

What I found was pretty shocking, as this deadline really has not been that much more active than what we saw last year, when there we plenty of action prior to deadline day, only for things to explode between noon and the 6:00 p.m. deadline.