The 10 Best Team Outfields in MLB for 2024

Soto’s arrival in the Bronx may have been via trade and not via free agent signing, but two possible Hall of Famers joining forces in this way feels similar to Kevin Durant joining Stephen Curry in Golden State. Curry and Judge are record-setters, while Soto and Durant are both transcendent talents at the peak of their powers. Much like Curry and Durant, Soto and Judge could very well dilute each other’s candidacy for American League MVP honors.

The other two Yankee outfielders are newcomers as well. Alex Verdugo was acquired from the rival Red Sox last fall for a package centered around starting pitcher Richard Fitts, and he should provide strong defense and high level bat-to-ball skills at the bottom of the Yankee lineup as the every day left fielder.

And while Trent Grisham may not have panned out as a starter, he may be the best fourth outfielder in baseball. Grisham can still go get it in center with the best of them and run into enough long balls to earn sporadic playing time.

All of this and we have not even mentioned “The Martian”, as Jasson Dominguez could return to the Yankees lineup at some point this summer coming off Tommy John surgery. With the depth the Yankees have accumulated, Dominguez’s return would be nothing more than a welcome surprise and not something they have to count on by any stretch.

Only time will tell how long Soto will be in pinstripes, but for at least the 2024 season, the New York Yankees have the best outfield in baseball and it really isn’t even close.