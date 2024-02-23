Top 15 Best MLB Corner Outfielders for the 2024 Season

3. Fernando Tatis Jr.

Age in 2024: 25

2023 Stats: 635 PA, .257/.322/.449, 25 HR, 78 RBI, 29 SB, 113 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

2023 Defensive Metrics: 27 DRS, 9 OAA

Tatis typically graded out as a poor defensive shortstop, particularly in terms of defensive runs saved. But in his first year playing right field on a full-time basis, he led all qualified defenders with 29 defensive runs saved, while also finishing with 11 outs above average and recording 12 outfield assists. Not only did that earn him his first Gold Glove Award, but also the Platinum Glove, which honors the best fielder in each league.

If Tatis can pair his newfound defensive value with the type of offensive production he posted between 2019 and ’21 — when he hit .293 with 81 home runs and a .965 OPS — he’ll be the most valuable player in the sport outside of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Make no mistake, Tatis’ offensive production in 2022 was still solid, as he slashed .257/.322/.449 with 25 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .770 OPS. But it was well short of what earned him back-to-back Silver Slugger Awards in 2020 and ’21, before a wrist injury sustained during a motorcycle accident and a suspension for performance-enhancing drug use cost him the entire 2022 campaign.

Still only 25, don’t be surprised if Tatis is a top-five finisher in the NL MVP race in 2024. And if the San Diego Padres are going to make the playoffs, they’ll need a massive season from Tatis, given the mass exodus of talent from their pitching staff this offseason.

2. Juan Soto

Age in 2024: 25

2023 Stats: 708 PA, .275/.410/.410, 35 HR, 109 RBI, 12 SB, 155 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR

2023 Defensive Metrics: -6 DRS, -9 OAA

Among active players, there might not be anyone more suited to play 81 games a year at Yankee Stadium than Soto. He’ll get that chance, in a contract year, after the Yankees acquired him in a December trade with the Padres.

There was some suggestion that Soto didn’t perform at his peak level during the season and a half he spent with the Padres. If that’s the case, it’s pretty insane to think about. Soto walked a staggering 132 times with 35 home runs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres, finishing sixth in NL MVP voting. If that’s the floor, well, it serves as a reminder that you’re watching one of the greatest hitters in MLB history.

For as laser-focused as Soto is at the plate, it sometimes feels like he’s indifferent toward playing outfield defense. Over the last two years, he has -8 defensive runs saved and -22 outs above average, having struggled in both left and right field. He’ll play right field in 2023, but it feels like his long-term future is probably either at first base or as a DH.

In any event, Soto’s meal ticket is always going to be his bat and the willingness he has to not swing it if pitchers don’t give him something to hit. With a move to Yankee Stadium, Soto feels like a strong bet to have his first 40-home run season in 2024, setting himself up for a megadeal next winter, be it from the Yankees or someone else.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr.

Age in 2024: 26

2023 Stats: 735 PA, .337/.416/.596, 41 HR, 106 RBI, 73 SB, 170 wRC+, 8.3 fWAR

2023 Defensive Metrics: -2 DRS, -9 OAA

McMullen Appel Leighton Finkelstein Morgenstern Olson RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1

Acuña is coming off of one of the greatest offensive seasons in MLB history, as he led the Senior Circuit in hits (217), runs scored (149), stolen bases (73), on-base percentage (.416), OPS (1.012), OPS+ (168) and total bases (383) en route to winning the NL MVP.

Still only 26, Acuña is currently on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, with an NL Rookie of the Year Award, three Silver Sluggers and four All-Star Game appearances on his resume, in addition to his MVP.

Acuña may also have the unfortunate distinction of being on the most team-friendly contract in MLB history. He made just $17 million in his MVP season and is set to make $68 million over the next four years, a comically low amount relative to the superstar production he’s put up since making his debut for the Braves in 2018.

If there’s any area of concern, it’s that Acuña has -2 defensive runs saved and -15 outs above average over the last two seasons.

Prior to tearing his right ACL in July of 2021, he had 11 career defensive runs saved and three outs above average in right field, while also proving more than capable of playing center field. Truist Park has a large outfield to patrol, but it does feel like Acuña should be better as a defender than he has been over the last two seasons. Perhaps that will be the case as he moves further away from the ACL tear.

In any event, he’s such an explosive offensive player that it probably doesn’t matter what he does defensively – he’s going to be an MVP candidate every year.