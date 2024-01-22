Top Notes From the Atlanta Braves ZiPS Projections for 2024

For a franchise with a rich history of success, it takes a lot for something to qualify as a special summer in Atlanta. But 2023 fit that bill, with Ronald Acuña Jr. putting together a 40-home run/70-stolen base season, Matt Olson clubbing a new single-season franchise record 54 home runs and the Braves winning an MLB-best 104 games.

And yet, the season ended in disappointing fashion for the second year in a row, as the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies once again upset the Braves in the NLDS.

The good news for the Braves is that they once again look like a team that will win 100-plus games in 2024, with manager Brian Snitker’s squad very well-regarded in the annual ZiPS projections that Dan Szymborski puts together for FanGraphs.

2024 ZiPS Projections: Atlanta Braves https://t.co/HFk4zYiS5U — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) December 14, 2023

For those unfamiliar, MLB.com offered this synopsis of what ZiPS aims to do.