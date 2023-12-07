Juan Soto Brings Back Murderers’ Row to the New York Yankees

While we could talk about the risk that the Yankees just took on what is essentially a rental for now, what they really did was give themselves a chance at greatness. Pairing Aaron Judge with Juan Soto is an offensive duo that will have Yankees fans salivating.

Featuring the greatest power bat and on-base threat of this generation, the Yankees have a chance to recreate a lineup that has stood the test of time for over a century. The hope here for the Yankees is that they have just recreated the Murderers’ Row from all the way back in 1927.

Who Made Up the Original Murderers’ Row?

The New York Yankees are a franchise that has a rich winning tradition, which goes all the back to the 1920s and 1930s. Back when they were winning their first four World Series titles with Babe Ruth.

Ruth was and still is considered one of, if not the greatest player in the history of the sport.

While his talent was unmatched, Ruth won World Series titles with a lot of other great players. None better than fellow inner-circle Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig.

Dating back to 1927, the year in which the Yankees won their second World Series title, a nickname was formed for their lineup that is still used as commonly in the game to this day.