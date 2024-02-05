Top Notes From the Los Angeles Dodgers ZiPS Projections for 2024

When you think of teams that made major external splurges in one offseason to add stars, the 2009 New York Yankees (CC Sabathia, Mark Teixeira and A.J. Burnett) and 2019 Philadelphia Phillies (Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura) come to mind. But they might both pale in comparison to what president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and the Los Angeles Dodgers did this offseason.

In terms of our Just Baseball Top 25 Free Agents list published in November, the Dodgers have signed OF/DH Teoscar Hernández (No. 16), RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (No. 2) and DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (No. 1) to date. They also acquired the immensely-talented-but-oft-injured RHP Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays, signing him to a five-year/$136.6 million extension on his way in the door.

All of these offseason pickups, of course, will be added to a roster that won 100 games a season ago.

So what can reasonably be expected from the Dodgers in 2024, both in terms of individual production and total team output? One of the best ways to try to quantify that each year is by looking at the ZiPS projections Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs puts together.