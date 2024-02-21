Pressure Falls on Jo Adell, Angels To Unlock His Potential This Spring

With a new era dawning in Anaheim as the Shohei Ohtani chapter closes and the Ron Washington chapter opens for the Los Angeles Angels, one thing remains true and constant … the question of Jo Adell and if he really has a future with the franchise.

There is no question that Adell possesses an immense amount of talent on the diamond. Selected 10th overall in the 2017 MLB draft, Adell has hit well at every minor league level, including a cumulative .272/.349/.556 slash line in 980 Triple-A plate appearances. The problem for the Angels, however, is that those kinds of numbers simply haven’t shown themselves when Adell has had the chance to play with the big league club.

In 618 MLB plate appearances over four seasons, Adell is slashing just .214/.259/.366 and has struck out in 219 of his 580 at-bats. His 35.4% strikeout percentage is well above the MLB average of 22.9%, showing there is still a disconnect between Adell’s talent and his being able to hit against MLB pitchers.

Last season, Adell not only struggled at the plate (.207/.258/.448 with 25 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances) but also with his health, as an oblique injury cost him much of the second half of the season. Once he returned in September, after the Angels were out of the postseason race and had jettisoned many of their trade deadline acquisitions, Adell simply couldn’t find his rhythm at the plate, striking out in 16 of his 40 at-bats while hitting just .200.