Tampa Bay Rays 2024 Season Preview

As previously mentioned, the addition of Maton is a solid one. He’s coming off three straight seasons of 60+ outings and had easily the best year of his career in 2023. Pitching out of the Astros’ bullpen, the right-hander had a 141 ERA+ and was one of the more oft-used options. He will fill the same role for the Rays.

Pete Fairbanks is returning as the Rays’ closer for the second straight year. He had a 2.58 ERA with 25 saves last year, striking out 13.5 batters per nine and allowing just three home runs all year. He’s got a fastball that ranked in the 98th percentile in Velo last year and he pairs it with one of the best sliders in all of baseball. It seems like the 30-year-old is only just beginning his run of dominance at the back of the Rays’ bullpen.

32-year-old Jason Adam is yet another example of a player whose career took off after joining the Rays. The right-hander has a 2.22 ERA and 176 ERA in 123 outings over the past two years for Tampa Bay. He’s effectively the club’s backup closer and is a virtual lock for 60+ appearances in 2024.

The other name to know in this ‘pen is left-hander Colin Poche, who has bounced back nicely from a Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss two full years. Post-surgery, he’s made 131 appearances with a 3.09 ERA and 3.93 FIP. Poche does a great job of keeping the ball in the park and will be yet another weapon for the Rays in 2024. Last year, he won 12 games as a relief pitcher, a crazy but also not that important stat that felt worth mentioning.

Lower on the relief pitching depth chart, Shawn Armstrong and Chris Devenski will also play important roles this year. Armstrong had a 1.38 ERA in 39 outings last year while Devenski, a former All-Star, made it into the most games he’s been in since all the way back in 2019. The right-handers aren’t set for high-leverage usage, but they will bridge the gap nicely between starters and the dominant back-end arms in the ‘pen.

SANTO DOMINGO, DR – MARCH 10: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a single in the first inning during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Estadio Quisqueya on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Closing Thoughts

FanGraphs gives the Rays a 59.5% chance of making the playoffs this year and sees them finishing second in the AL East. As usual, they’re the underdogs.