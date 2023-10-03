ALWCS: 7 Immaculate Grid Answers for Rangers vs. Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in a best-of-three AL Wild Card Series set to be played exclusively at Tropicana Field beginning on Tuesday.

A postseason matchup between these two teams will likely get some thinking about possible Immaculate Grid answers that work for both AL franchises. Eventual AL MVP Josh Hamilton doesn’t qualify because even though the *Devil* Rays drafted him No. 1 overall in 1999, he never actually played for the franchise. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s long-time teammate Nelson Cruz is a bit too obvious of an answer.

So, here are seven players who played for both the Rays and Rangers and could help you increase your rarity score if you play the popular daily game.

Jose Canseco

Canseco won the 1986 AL Rookie of the Year and 1988 AL MVP as a member of the Oakland Athletics. His stints with both the Rangers and Rays were part of one of the stranger, most controversial careers in MLB history.