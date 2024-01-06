Tampa Bay Rays Continue to Make Trades to Round Out Their 2024 Roster

For quite some time now, baseball fans have been itching for some sort of transactions.

Outside of the top names on the free agent and trade markets finding new homes, there’s been little for us to go off of as of late.

On Friday, that finally changed in a big way. What’s funny is that the floodgates opened and three deals went down within around an hour. Suddenly, we went from nothing to complete madness. As most baseball fans know, there’s no better feeling than having your head spin from a flurry of trades.

The first big deal consisted of the Giants sending Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani to Seattle for Robbie Ray. At the same time that one was going down, the Rays quietly made not one but two deals of their own.