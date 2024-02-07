Top 10 Best First Basemen for the 2024 MLB Season

One of these men has finished top-ten in MVP voting six years in a row. Another is the reigning home run king who never takes a day off. Then there’s the two-time MVP who switched positions late last season, joining the ranks at first base. And that’s just the top three.

This stacked ranking also includes another former MVP, three more home run kings, a batting champion, and one of the only first basemen you can call a true defensive stud. Top to bottom, I wouldn’t be surprised if any one of these ten players made the All-Star team this summer.

Without further delay, these are the top ten first basemen in baseball, as ranked by the Just Baseball staff and featuring commentary from yours truly. Let’s get to it.

The following rankings were made by our senior staff members at Just Baseball. Jack McMullen, Peter Appel, Aram Leighton, Ryan Finkelstein, Leo Morgenstern and Colby Olson each created their top player lists at each position, and we took the composite average score to set our 2024 rankings.