Checking In on the Status of the White Sox Rebuild

Now, with sights clearly set on 2026 and beyond, they are approaching the 2025 season with seemingly more of a growth mindset. No team will admit to not trying to compete, but it’s abundantly clear that the White Sox will focus on the growth and development of their now fairly loaded farm system.

With six players on most publications’ Top 100 lists, including the top two left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, the organization has at least created a path to relevance.

This year will be tricky and is definitely set to feature some growing pains, but at least young players will get a chance throughout the season. There should realistically be at least one debut of a prospect every month of the season with plenty arriving on the South Side after the deadline.

The White Sox Are Loaded with Arms

One of the deepest and most talented systems in terms of pitching will be the key to the White Sox becoming a contender in the future.

The MLB team already features a number of young arms who debuted this past season, with Jonathan Cannon, Drew Thorpe, and Sean Burke expected to make starts in Chicago this year.

Others such as Nick Nastrini and Ky Bush will likely start in Triple-A after tough debuts last year, but should also get substantive run in Chicago this summer. Beyond those guys, the rest of the system features arms throughout who will be worth monitoring for the near and distant future.