Checking In on the Status of the White Sox Rebuild
With their sights set on the future, the White Sox will prioritize growth and development in 2025.
Someone finally decided to tell the Chicago White Sox to lean all-in on their prospects and the idea of competing ~eventually~ and they have done just that this offseason.
With the return of SoxFest Live, a revamped version of their fan fest, taking place recently ahead of the 2025 season, the message to fans was clear:
Be patient with us and this farm system will get us back to contention if things go well!
Chicago is coming off the worst season in MLB history as everyone knows, but they have been putting a clear emphasis on their farm system since everything went south with their previous core. They leaned even further into that when they capitalized on Garrett Crochet‘s incredible 2024 by sending him to Boston for four prospects.
Now, with sights clearly set on 2026 and beyond, they are approaching the 2025 season with seemingly more of a growth mindset. No team will admit to not trying to compete, but it’s abundantly clear that the White Sox will focus on the growth and development of their now fairly loaded farm system.
With six players on most publications’ Top 100 lists, including the top two left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, the organization has at least created a path to relevance.
This year will be tricky and is definitely set to feature some growing pains, but at least young players will get a chance throughout the season. There should realistically be at least one debut of a prospect every month of the season with plenty arriving on the South Side after the deadline.
The White Sox Are Loaded with Arms
One of the deepest and most talented systems in terms of pitching will be the key to the White Sox becoming a contender in the future.
The MLB team already features a number of young arms who debuted this past season, with Jonathan Cannon, Drew Thorpe, and Sean Burke expected to make starts in Chicago this year.
Others such as Nick Nastrini and Ky Bush will likely start in Triple-A after tough debuts last year, but should also get substantive run in Chicago this summer. Beyond those guys, the rest of the system features arms throughout who will be worth monitoring for the near and distant future.
First-round picks Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith lead the way, as Schultz firmly became one of the premier arms in MiLB last year while Smith was carving up SEC Baseball.
Schultz should start the campaign back in Double-A as he further builds up his arm after throwing just four innings per start last season as a precaution following an injury-riddled 2023. Meanwhile, Smith briefly debuted in High-A last year and will either start there or join Schultz to form the best duo in MiLB in Double-A.
Noah Schultz strikes out 6 in his first MiLB playoff game!— The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) September 22, 2024
Our 2nd-ranked pitching prospect in MLB finishes his season with 121 strikeouts in 91.2 innings🔥pic.twitter.com/csq2aUTQjJ
With health and success, these two could both have a big league cameo at the end of the 2025 season. Either way, they should be fixtures in the Sox rotation come 2026 and beyond.
Grant Taylor is the clear third-highest upside pitcher, as he reaches 100 mph and pairs that with impressive secondary stuff. His command shined, even straight off Tommy John, in his four Single-A starts last season before he was sidelined with a lat injury.
After he got some innings in the Arizona Fall League, 2025 will be all about staying healthy and building up for Taylor.
Getting a brief taste of MLB out of the bullpen in September, Jairo Iriarte struggled with command and should spend most of the year as a starter in Triple-A to develop. He could shift into the MLB bullpen later in the year if he doesn’t make strides starting in MiLB.
Meanwhile, Mason Adams is one of the biggest risers in the system and deserves starts in Chicago once he logs more time in Triple-A to start the season. He was one of the better Double-A pitchers in baseball last season with elite command as his best asset.
3.5 minutes of why Mason Adams has been a favorite here at FutureSox. GIDP, PFP, and K's galore. The art of pitching is strong with this man. pic.twitter.com/O18FTeyXpI— FutureSox (@FutureSox) December 27, 2024
All of these players mentioned are within the top 15-20 prospects in the system while being realistic candidates to throw in Chicago this season, aside from Taylor (most likely). The talent doesn’t even stop there though, with young arms like Aldrin Batista, Juan Carela, Blake Larson, and more deeper in the system.
From top to bottom, this organization has a lot of arms on the way, with many of them coming soon. It still remains a question how successful each of these players will be at the highest level, but the pure talent on this side of the ball is stacked.
Where the White Sox system has been lacking recently, and where they have clearly tried to address that weakness, is on the offensive side. That’s the next piece to the puzzle that is the Chicago White Sox.
Improving and Adding Offensive Pieces
While the pitching is clear steps ahead, the White Sox have been slowly building their offensive core as well with the Crochet deal being a huge step forward.
Despite a tough 2024 season, hopes remain high for Colson Montgomery who should have a chance to take over at shortstop in Chicago soon. He possesses legit power with a proven approach and room for more consistency still at the plate.
Colson Montgomery goes way deep as he starts his second half on the right note! pic.twitter.com/B3coi6Iwwk— The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) July 20, 2024
In terms of in-house MLB-ready talent, catcher Edgar Quero is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he really found himself offensively at just 21 years old. He adjusted his swing and tapped into power while maintaining an elite plate approach. After carrying that over into Triple-A late in the year, Quero should be in Chicago with Montgomery very soon.
The final two bats who will be top-100 prospects entering the season came over from Boston in the Crochet deal. Kyle Teel will form the best tandem of catching prospects in baseball with Quero. More of a floor over ceiling player, Teel has quality contact skills with a patient approach.
How those two can split time and what other positions they could possibly play will be things to determine, but both catchers will be a big part of the future. Following the past decade of catchers in Chicago, it does not hurt at all to have a pair of promising backstops.
Despite not playing a professional game yet following a broken ankle at the end of his collegiate career, Braden Montgomery has immense power upside and could become the first franchise right fielder since…Jermaine Dye?
Those four are the focal point, but there are some other pieces who will compete for roles in 2025 in addition to some young projects.
Chase Meidroth was the third piece in the Crochet deal and should get ample run as an on-base machine who can play all over the infield. Bryan Ramos and Brooks Baldwin will work to carve out time in the infield too after getting a cup of tea in Chicago last year.
A huge aspect of this next generation could be the development of recent high school draft picks George Wolkow and Caleb Bonemer, as both have serious upside.
The 6-foot-7 Wolkow has top-end raw power but serious whiff concerns, while Bonemer is less known but flashed great power and athleticism before being drafted in the second round out of high school.
More additions will absolutely need to be made via trades, the draft, and free agency to this offensive core over the next couple of years in order for the White Sox to compete. However, progress has been made recently, with the Crochet deal being a big step. A Luis Robert Jr. trade may be another opportunity to add bats.
Moving Forward for the White Sox
Alright, so I’ve tried to shine some light on the talent built over the past couple of years as the White Sox struggled mightily but started to develop a future.
If you’re still with me at this point, you clearly care deeply about the White Sox and them becoming a team worth watching once again. I hate to be the one to break it to you, but it’s gonna take some time.
This season is all about getting the guys at the upper levels a taste of MLB and seeing who can prove they’re a part of the core. Furthermore, continuing to acquire upside on the offensive side will remain a clear priority in any deals made during the season.
Unfortunately, even 2026 is not a realistic time for the team to really compete. Adding a few pieces via free agency next offseason will be pivotal to supporting an extremely young roster, but it still won’t be the time to push many chips in truly.
The following season may just be the time when this team could be cooking. A lot needs to happen between now and then, but all six of the premier prospects should be with the MLB team and have some big league experience ideally by the onset of 2027.
It’s not easy supporting the Chicago White Sox, folks. But the organization, to its credit, has established a direction with aim on 2027 and beyond.
Before everyone just says “Well, the last White Sox rebuild failed,” let’s exert some patience. This is not the same front office, development staff, and players from the 2021 core. This is a new phase of White Sox baseball and one that has the potential to turn out better.