Will Venable Brings a New Energy to the Chicago White Sox

Regardless of when they decided to eventually let him go, it became clear last season that Pedro Grifol was not going to be the manager of the Chicago White Sox when spring training kicked off in 2025.

After interviewing a large array of candidates for the managerial position at the onset of the offseason, 42-year-old MLB veteran Will Venable was the choice made by Chris Getz and the rest of the White Sox front office.

Early indications have been positive this spring with Venable taking on his first head coaching job with the White Sox. While his experience might not match some of the other names considered for the position, Venable matches this team.

Given the current status of the roster, Venable’s emphasis on growth has been apparent thus far. Compared to recent years, he is presenting an optimistic but realistic approach this spring.