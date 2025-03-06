When Should the White Sox Trade Luis Robert Jr.?

Not everyone is on board with trading him, but there is only one player left that can return legitimate prospect capital to the rebuilding Chicago White Sox organization if they decide to make the move.

His name is Luis Robert Jr., and his trade market is the hottest topic among fans right with three weeks until the start of the season.

When healthy and at his best, as he was in 2023, Robert is a superstar talent. A threat to hit 30+ home runs, steal 30+ bases, and play elite defense in center field. The problem is that’s the only full season of his career in which he has played more than 100 games. Yeah, that is not ideal.

His trade market is tricky to figure out as the White Sox need to continue stockpiling talent for the future, but he’s the only player in their current lineup capable of producing elite numbers.