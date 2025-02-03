How Jack Flaherty’s Signing Impacts the Detroit Tigers

Many projections had Flaherty landing a deal somewhere in the range of three to five years, and the Tigers were able to get him for two. In my opinion, this speaks volumes to the structure Detroit has in place that Flaherty was familiar with, and obviously liked. He wanted to be in Detroit and not many player would have said that a few years back.

Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal just happens to fit free agency the same time as this deal expires. While Skubal is likely to see a bidding war, the Tigers will not have money tied up to Flaherty allowing, in theory, for a full go at a Skubal extension, if they decide to go that route.

A High End Arm the Tigers Needed

Although the Tigers have several intriguing and talented pitchers, they needed another high-end arm. Skubal is the ace, but after him, there’s a collection of inexperienced or lower-end options. Signing Flaherty gives Detroit the one-two punch that dominated stretches last season and makes their (potential) playoff rotation that much stronger.

The Tigers front office identified Flaherty as their bounce-back project last offseason and struck gold. Chris Fetter and company helped get Flaherty’s command issues ironed out while not taking away from his strikeout stuff. In fact, Flaherty posted his highest K/9 since the COVID shortened season.

I’m a believer in needing at least two high end arms in a rotation.

While I am a big believer in Reese Olson and the development path he is on, Flaherty is a better pitcher at this point in his career. Olson still needs to improve his fastball, but having him as the three and not the two gives this rotation a significantly better outlook.