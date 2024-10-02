The Motor City Miracle Continues as the Tigers Sweep the Astros

No matter what, you cannot count the Detroit Tigers out. Their rags to riches story going from 0.2% to make the playoffs to sneaking in has been well documented. However, this young Tigers team is out to show their hot September was more than just luck.

Coming into Houston, the home of a baseball dynasty soaked in playoff experience, was not a great matchup for Detroit. The Tigers had one player, Matt Vierling, with Playoff experience and entered as one of the youngest teams to make the playoffs. But you cannot measure grit.

Game one with Tarik Skubal on the mound was a believable outcome. The triple crown winner, and eventual Cy Young, lead the Tigers with six shutout innings. A collection of singles in the second inning gave the Tigers an early 3-0 lead, and the bullpen did what the bullpen has done for the past month – hold a lead.

Jason Foley entered in the ninth allowing a few soft hits before the team turned to Beau Brieske. Briekse, who spent some time in Triple-A Toledo this year, found himself in a jam with the crowd coming alive.