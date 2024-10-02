The Motor City Miracle Continues as the Tigers Sweep the Astros
The Tigers can't be stopped! An improbable trip to the playoffs has turned into a two-game sweep over the Astros in the Wild Card Series.
No matter what, you cannot count the Detroit Tigers out. Their rags to riches story going from 0.2% to make the playoffs to sneaking in has been well documented. However, this young Tigers team is out to show their hot September was more than just luck.
Coming into Houston, the home of a baseball dynasty soaked in playoff experience, was not a great matchup for Detroit. The Tigers had one player, Matt Vierling, with Playoff experience and entered as one of the youngest teams to make the playoffs. But you cannot measure grit.
Game one with Tarik Skubal on the mound was a believable outcome. The triple crown winner, and eventual Cy Young, lead the Tigers with six shutout innings. A collection of singles in the second inning gave the Tigers an early 3-0 lead, and the bullpen did what the bullpen has done for the past month – hold a lead.
Jason Foley entered in the ninth allowing a few soft hits before the team turned to Beau Brieske. Briekse, who spent some time in Triple-A Toledo this year, found himself in a jam with the crowd coming alive.
Jason Heyward, who is very familiar with big playoff moments, stung a ball that looked like it would end the game off the bat. As the camera flipped and your heart stopped, Torkelson was standing right there to make the final out.
A must win game for the Tigers. On the road, against a seasoned team, with your Ace on the mound, is a game you have to win in order to advance and the Tigers did. They headed into game two with what manager A.J. Hinch called “chaos” as their pitching plan. Like just about everything else for the Tigers, it went their way.
Game two was a chess match decided when to use which pitcher out of the bullpen. Lefty Tyler Holton got the start with no other pitcher going even two innings. After teams swapped scoreless innings for through the first five, team spark plug Parker Meadows delivered.
The Tigers went up 1-0, but the lead was far from comfortable. With so few proven options left in the bullpen, Hinch made a move that was bold, and risky. Top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe, with less Major League innings than fingers, entered the game.
Nerves and jitters led to a first pitch hit by pitch which quickly unraveled into a bases loaded, no out situation. An infield groundball to first combined with a one hop throw from Torkelson and a failed scoop from Rogers lead to a run. Next, a foul ball fly out with a hesitation from Matt Vierling in right resulted in a sac fly and Astros lead.
At this exact moment you could feel the ship taking on water. A decade of bad memories creeped back of the Tigers baseball we are used to. However, if there’s one thing this team has shown recently it’s that they are never out of it. Down one, headed into the eighth, and the Tigers flip the moment.
Kerry Carpenter singles, Vierling delivers a base hit and it’s first and third. A Torkelson walk and the bases are loaded. Hinch goes to his bench for lefty masher Andy Ibanez to face Josh Hader. One of the most dominate lefties against a guy the Tigers claimed off waivers. In the biggest moment of the game, and two strikes, Ibanez launched a ball down the right field line. The camera angle cut off the view and silence stuck as we all prepared for the fair or foul call from Michael Kay.
FAIR BALL. ALL THREE RUNS WILL SCORE.
A team no one thought could make the playoffs in August, with a roster full of young players and unestablished arms, just took the lead on the big bad Astros. Disbelief from the baseball world, but hey, the Tigers and the city of Detroit are used to be doubted. Used to being counted out.
The Detroit Tigers went into Houston and punched the established Astros in the mouth. A storybook season now has at least another chapter. From selling at the deadline to celebrating in October, Detroit has stolen the hearts of baseball fans. The best part? It’s not over yet.