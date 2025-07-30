The Giants Are a Starter Away From Being a Wild-Card Threat

The San Francisco Giants have had one of the most interesting seasons across Major League Baseball, and it has only made the trade deadline even more confusing. For the majority of the first half, they looked like slam-dunk buyers with a legitimate shot at knocking off the Dodgers for the National League West title.

However, fast-forward to July 30, and the team is right at .500 and are a major league worst 14-25 since June 13. While many people would expect them to sell after a run like that, it still remains to be seen.

After going out and acquiring Rafael Devers, you never know what’s up Buster Posey’s sleeve, and the last two weeks have made that as interesting as ever. Posey has been adamant about trying to win and trusting the guys he has on his roster. For that reason, it’s still very possible that the team buys.

Why a Starter Makes Sense For San Francisco

If you were to look at the Giants through their first two months, starting pitching would probably be the last thing on your mind. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray were electric, Hayden Birdsong and Landen Roupp were showing significant upside, and Kyle Harrison and Justin Verlander were fine fifth options.