The Giants Secure Three All-Stars From Their Elite Pitching Staff
The Giants secure three All-Star representatives heading to Atlanta, all coming from their elite pitching staff.
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the All-Star break with a record of 52-45, making them one of the clear surprises of the 2025 MLB season. While most fans and writers were writing them off before the season even started, they’ve completely turned heads in the first half.
San Francisco has managed to stay neck and neck with the Padres in the NL West and, at times, have been tied with the Dodgers for first place.
While the offense has been mediocre at best, even after trading for Rafael Devers, the pitching staff has been quite the opposite. The staff is headlined by Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, who we’ll take a look at shortly. However, outside of those two, there aren’t any big names or huge free-agent signings carrying this staff.
The majority of this staff has been developed in-house, like Webb himself, making most of these guys significant developmental success stories. Whether it’s from the help of first-year pitching coach J.P Martinez or these arms simply tweaking something, it’s absolutely working.
Thanks to the dominance of the staff, the Giants tallied three players heading to Atlanta this week, all being pitchers. Two of them were surefire selections with the last being a surprise, breakout All-Star. Let’s dive into all three All-Stars’ seasons and see what got them here.
Logan Webb
In 2025, we are seeing the best version of Logan Webb and he has secured himself as one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball. While, similar to last year, he did get roughed up in his final outing before the break, Webb was looking like a top-three Cy Young contender prior to that.
Up until July 10, Webb posted a 2.50 ERA across 18 games with a 27% strikeout rate and his typical above-average ground-ball rate. For the first time in his big-league career, Webb is generating a lot of whiffs, leading to a career-high in the strikeout department.
Webb is currently boasting a fWAR of 3.4, which ranks third among National League starters. He’s only trailing the two guys ahead of him in the Cy Young rankings, Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler. Webb is also currently leading the NL in innings pitched with 125.2 and is second in strikeouts with 139.
Webb was a shoe-in to make the trip to Atlanta, and this will be his second trip to the Midsummer Classic.
Robbie Ray
Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 but somehow wasn’t an All-Star that year. You have to go back to 2017, when Ray was still with the Diamondbacks, to find him in the Midsummer Classic.
Fast forward to 2025, and Ray is putting together his best season since his Cy Young campaign, and up to this point, it might be even better. Through the first half, he posted a 2.65 ERA across 119 innings with a 9.68 K/9. He has looked fully revitalized in his first full, healthy season since returning from Tommy John surgery.
Ray has also showed an improved command of the strike zone, putting up the third-best walk rate of his career at 3.33 walks per nine. Even more interestingly, Ray is carrying the fourth-worst strikeout rate of his long career. However, he continues to find consistent ways to get outs and is showing he doesn’t need to overpower hitters to be successful.
This new version of Ray has formed one of, if not the best one-two punches in all of baseball. This will be his second All-Star appearance and his first as a San Francisco Giant.
Randy Rodríguez
In 2025, Randy Rodríguez has been the best reliever in all of baseball in a breakout season. Last year, he struggled to consistently be in the strike zone and left a lot of pitches over the heart of the plate to try and compensate for the lack of command. 2025, on the other hand, has been a completely different story.
So far this year, Rodríguez has posted elite strikeout and walk numbers, with a 11.88 K/9 to a mere 1.73 BB/9. He’s thrown 41.2 innings across 41 games and holds a dazzling, league-leading 0.86 ERA, and we’re already in July.
He attacks hitters with a fastball that touches 100 mph and has elite carry. Pair that with his devastating slider, and you get an overall Stuff+ of 121.
His advanced metrics are equally impressive. Rodríguez’s wOBA, strikeout rate, and xERA all rank in the top two percent of MLB with his wOBA sitting in the top one percent. He also holds an elite expected batting average of .192, which puts him in the 96th percentile among major-league pitchers.
One look at Rodríguez’s Baseball Savant page will have you swimming in a sea of red. This will be his first trip to the All-Star Game and he is the first non-closer relief pitcher in the history of the Giants franchise to make it.
Elite Pitching Leading the Charge
While the Giants may not have an overpowering lineup of sluggers leading them to the postseason, their pitching staff is making up for it. Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, and Randy Rodríguez have been nails for San Francisco, constantly putting them in positions to win ballgames.
If the Giants make a successful playoff push, it’ll all be thanks to these three stars anchoring one of the league’s best pitching staffs.