The Giants Secure Three All-Stars From Their Elite Pitching Staff

The San Francisco Giants are heading into the All-Star break with a record of 52-45, making them one of the clear surprises of the 2025 MLB season. While most fans and writers were writing them off before the season even started, they’ve completely turned heads in the first half.

San Francisco has managed to stay neck and neck with the Padres in the NL West and, at times, have been tied with the Dodgers for first place.

While the offense has been mediocre at best, even after trading for Rafael Devers, the pitching staff has been quite the opposite. The staff is headlined by Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, who we’ll take a look at shortly. However, outside of those two, there aren’t any big names or huge free-agent signings carrying this staff.

The majority of this staff has been developed in-house, like Webb himself, making most of these guys significant developmental success stories. Whether it’s from the help of first-year pitching coach J.P Martinez or these arms simply tweaking something, it’s absolutely working.