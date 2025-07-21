Landen Roupp Has Quietly Become a Key Piece For the Giants

Prior to 2025

Roupp was drafted in 2021 out of UNC Wilmington and showed well in his first pro season. He threw to the tune of a 2.60 ERA in just north of 107 innings. He quickly rose to the upper minors and became one of the better pitching prospects in the system.

In November of 2023, Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton ranked Roupp as the organization’s 12th ranked prospect. His calling card was the curveball, which Leighton graded a 70/70 and had this to say about.

Roupp’s primary weapon is a devastating curveball in the upper 70s that averages 18 inches of horizontal break and nine inches of vertical break at around 3,000 RPMs. He threw the pitch more than his fastball in 2023 (45% usage), holding opponents to a .130 batting average while landing it for a strike just under 70% of the time.

Roupp and his curveball eventually made it to the big leagues in 2024. In a couple of different stints with the club, mainly out of the bullpen, Roupp threw well. In just over 50 innings, he had a 3.58 ERA with a 1.371 WHIP.

However, it was in the last month and a half of the season in which Roupp really opened some eyes. In 34.0 innings, Roupp held a 2.38 ERA with a 3.08 FIP.

Fast Forward to Landen Roupp in 2025

With a staff carried by now All-Stars, Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, the bottom three of the rotation to start the year was a bit of a question mark. Fast-forward to the middle of July, and Verlander has been disappointing while Birdsong has been inconsistent.

It’s been Roupp who has stepped up and given the Giants exactly what they need. Although he hasn’t necessarily racked up innings (currently at 96.1 IP), he has been one of the more underrated starters in the National League and a true stopper for the organization.