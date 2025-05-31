This Giants’ Offense Is a Problem That Needs To Be Solved
The Giants' offense has been nonexistent for the last few weeks. They'll need to turn it around soon to stay afloat in the NL West.
Stats were taken prior to play on May 31.
The San Francisco Giants looked like one of baseball’s biggest surprises to start the 2025 season. They were doing everything right: solid starting pitching, lights-out bullpen production, and hitting enough to win games. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was working.
Fast forward to now, and only two of those pieces are still true. The bullpen has been the best in baseball, and the rotation has held steady. The offense on the other hand? It’s completely fallen off a cliff, and watching it has been flat out painful.
There is no sugarcoating it, the offense has come to an absolute halt. They are simply not scoring enough runs for sustainable winning long term, wasting strong pitching performances most nights as of late.
They have a team wRC+ of 94 and rank in the bottom third of the league in average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Overall, nothing’s clicking at the moment, and they’re having a tough time doing anything on that side of the ball.
Let’s take a deeper look at the real problems within the Giants’ lineup.
Major Issues on Offense
|Date/Opponent
|Runs Scored
|Result
|5/30 vs. Marlins
|2
|Win
|5/28 vs. Tigers
|3
|Loss
|5/27 vs. Tigers
|1
|Loss
|5/26 vs. Tigers
|1
|Loss
|5/25 vs. Nationals
|3
|Win
|5/24 vs. Nationals
|0
|Loss
|5/23 vs. Nationals
|4
|Win
|5/21 vs. Royals
|4
|Loss
|5/20 vs. Royals
|3
|Win
|5/19 vs. Royals
|1
|Loss
|5/18 vs. Athletics
|3
|Win
|5/17 vs. Athletics
|1
|Win
Willy Adames
Slash line .209/.287/.332
Adames was the Giants’ major splash this offseason, signing the richest deal in the history of the franchise. So far, the return has been underwhelming at best. He’s barely sneaking over the Mendoza Line and has only launched five home runs.
While it is still early in the season, the pressure is rising for him to turn things around. We’ve seen stars slump after signing big-time deals before, but between his rough defense and subpar offensive production, Adames will need to pick things up soon to help this offense turn things around.
Patrick Bailey
Slash line .183/.242/.268
Bailey has never been known for his bat, but even by those standards, 2025 has been a tough watch for the Gold Glover.
He’s looked overpowered at the plate in the majority of his at-bats and has tallied just one home run so far. His wRC+ is currently at 43, one of the worst marks in the league.
To his credit, Bailey is one of, if not the best defender in the league, and that alone has carried him to an 0.8 fWAR. That’s truly impressive with those offensive metrics.
Still, even with that defense, it’s hard to keep rolling Bailey out there in the lineup if he doesn’t turn things around.
Lamonte Wade Jr.
Slash line: .171/.278/.279
There was a lot of optimism surrounding Wade this offseason as he was finally healthy. Instead, it’s looking more and more like his time in the Bay Area is hanging by a thread.
Wade was once known to have decent power, with 18 home runs in 2021 and 17 in 2023. However he managed only eight last season and has launched just one so far in 2025. Also formerly known for having a knack for walks and getting on base, his on-base percentage has plummeted to .278.
First base is a premium power position where defense takes a major backseat. Right now, Lamonte Wade Jr. isn’t providing either.
Things Need to Turn Around Quickly
The Giants have always been built to win with pitching and defense, and that is still true today.
However, you still need to score runs to win. As of now, the Giants just aren’t doing enough of that. Until some of their players turn it around or real changes are made, this offense will remain a major problem, and it might just cost them a chance at playing in October.