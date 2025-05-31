This Giants’ Offense Is a Problem That Needs To Be Solved

Stats were taken prior to play on May 31.

The San Francisco Giants looked like one of baseball’s biggest surprises to start the 2025 season. They were doing everything right: solid starting pitching, lights-out bullpen production, and hitting enough to win games. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was working.

Fast forward to now, and only two of those pieces are still true. The bullpen has been the best in baseball, and the rotation has held steady. The offense on the other hand? It’s completely fallen off a cliff, and watching it has been flat out painful.

There is no sugarcoating it, the offense has come to an absolute halt. They are simply not scoring enough runs for sustainable winning long term, wasting strong pitching performances most nights as of late.