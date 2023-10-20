San Diego Padres Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024

The bullpen is also in a similar situation, as Josh Hader is almost certainly gonezo after a season that had plenty of drama start arising in the waning moments of this season:

Woahh that was awkward pic.twitter.com/cYH0GepuME — Jeremy (@Pimp_Lord619) September 26, 2023

Bullpen is often a little tricky to figure out the top targets as it’s historically the most volatile position in the sport. Considering the number of lefties the Padres deployed, they may look for some righty help with guys like Kenyan Middleton, Jake Junis, and perhaps the best of all in Reynaldo López. Considering their bullpen was shaky last season in high-leverage situations (6.00 ERA, according to FanGraphs) even with Hader, the team may seek more quantity than quality.

Lineup Situation:

As for bats? Well, there’s a lot less wiggle room. Given that Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and bizarrely Jake Cronenworth have been signed long-term, there are some players the team will obviously be unable to pursue.

Plus, you’ve still got Ha-Seong Kim firmly cemented into the lineup after a breakout 2023 campaign as well as Juan Soto. The only player that could be swapped out is Trent Grisham, assuming the team decides to move on from him.

The Padres may try to move Cronenworth back into the infield — with even some reports that Xander Bogaerts could be moved to first — which would clear things up. But that feels unlikely, so the Padres may instead be looking at players that could fill in at the DH spot and role players to give them lineup diversity off the bench. Nelson Cruz, Matt Carpenter, and even Rougned Odor weren’t getting it done.

At this year’s deadline, we saw the Padres acquire Garett Cooper and Ji-Man Choi in an effort to bolster the DH spot in particular. Their thinking, that Cooper (135 wRC+ against lefties) and Choi (career 122 wRC+ against righties) could make for a solid platoon, was smart even if it didn’t quite work out.