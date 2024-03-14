Mike Shildt’s 2 Comments That Stood Out at San Diego Padres Camp

Editor’s note: The following report from Padres camp was written prior to the blockbuster news last night that the Padres have swung a deal to acquire White Sox ace Dylan Cease. For more on that trade, you can find our article on the news here, and on the return Chicago got back here.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The countdown to the 2024 Seoul Series is officially on as the San Diego Padres spent Wednesday packing their gear and checking on last-minute arrangements.

Wednesday was anything but a normal day inside the Padres clubhouse as much of the focus was on what was needed for the journey to Korea to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and kick off the 2024 MLB season. Travel bags and suitcases were scattered throughout the clubhouse as players prepped to deviate from their usual spring training routine.

One piece of the routine that stayed intact, however, was manager Mike Shildt talking with the media. Among the things he dished out on Wednesday were how he plans to pass the time on the flight across the Pacific by mixing business and pleasure, finalizing last-minute plans for San Diego’s exhibition games (against Team Korea on March 17 and the LG Twins on March 18) and workouts before opening against the regular season against the Dodgers on March 20, while also having some downloaded movies at his disposal.