Mike Shildt’s 2 Comments That Stood Out at San Diego Padres Camp
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt wrapped up his last day before the Seoul Series focused on his team's mindset.
Editor’s note: The following report from Padres camp was written prior to the blockbuster news last night that the Padres have swung a deal to acquire White Sox ace Dylan Cease. For more on that trade, you can find our article on the news here, and on the return Chicago got back here.
PEORIA, Ariz. — The countdown to the 2024 Seoul Series is officially on as the San Diego Padres spent Wednesday packing their gear and checking on last-minute arrangements.
Wednesday was anything but a normal day inside the Padres clubhouse as much of the focus was on what was needed for the journey to Korea to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and kick off the 2024 MLB season. Travel bags and suitcases were scattered throughout the clubhouse as players prepped to deviate from their usual spring training routine.
One piece of the routine that stayed intact, however, was manager Mike Shildt talking with the media. Among the things he dished out on Wednesday were how he plans to pass the time on the flight across the Pacific by mixing business and pleasure, finalizing last-minute plans for San Diego’s exhibition games (against Team Korea on March 17 and the LG Twins on March 18) and workouts before opening against the regular season against the Dodgers on March 20, while also having some downloaded movies at his disposal.
While the trip may be long, it’s clear that Shildt is excited to be a part of this historic trip. He’s also excited about where the Padres are as a team as they board the plane to Seoul.
What Shildt has seen from the Padres this spring
The trip to Korea comes as San Diego looks to shake off last season’s disappointing showing and rumors of turmoil throughout the organization as the season went south. With Bob Melvin departing San Diego for San Francisco this offseason and Shildt rising to take over as manager, it’s clear his focus this spring is as much as how the players are bonding together as what they do on the field.
“It’s another day of spring training and another day to continue to get better, which we will take advantage of,” Shildt said. “I couldn’t be more pleased about the player buy-in. The leadership of our core group is really stepping up and doing what the veteran guys do that have learned to complete at high levels to get ready for the season. They’re helping lead our young guys.
“It’s just been a good camp. The guys have done everything at a complete pro level and I have a lot of respect and admiration for how they’re going about it.”
No worries about Joe Musgrove
There are invariably overreactions when it comes to spring training statistics.
For the Padres, many of the spring alarm bells have been going off around Musgrove, who lasted just 1.2 combined innings in his first two starts, giving up five hits and eight runs to see his 2024 spring ERA climb to 43.20 and WHIP skyrocket to 4.200.
Shildt, however, was quick to pump the brakes on any panic surrounding the 31-year-old right-hander heading into the season.
“I like what he’s done with his plan throughout spring training,” Shildt said. “I know sometimes people are like, ‘What’s going on with Joe?’ Hey, guys are working on things early in spring. There’s a plan to it. That’s the advantage with having guys with experience and know how to take advantage of a 31-day spring training.”