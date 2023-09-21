Blake Snell’s Wild Ride to the NL Cy Young Award

The second inning of Blake Snell’s start against the Rockies on Tuesday night encapsulates his season perfectly. After striking out the side in the first inning, Snell walked two batters to begin the second inning.

Then, as he’s done so many times this season, he escaped danger by striking out both Elehuris Montero and Hunter Goodman and then got Alan Trejo to weakly groundout. He ended the night with seven innings of no-hit, no-run ball and in true Snell fashion, he walked four and struck out 10.

Walks, strikeouts, and weak contact, that’s been Blake Snell’s recipe for success this year and it’s hard to argue he should be doing anything different.

Your Standard Blake Snell Inning.



Walks the 1st 2.

Ks the next 2.

And gets a groundball to get out of it without giving up a run. pic.twitter.com/Xf9wQDRoCq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2023

A Complete Disregard for the Strike Zone

Apart from a few exceptions to the rule, walks are not a desirable outcome for a pitcher. If we take the 50 best starting pitching seasons by ERA since 2015, the average walk rate in those seasons was 6%. Even further, there are only three examples since 2015 of pitchers having an ERA under 2.70 and a walk rate above 8%; Blake Snell in 2019, Dylan Cease in 2022, and Blake Snell in 2023. His walk rate in 2023 sits at 13.5%, the highest walk rate of any starting pitcher since 2000.

With Stuff+ making its way into public domain, “stuff” has become a regularly used buzzword around baseball, but for good reason.

Pitchers that display above average “stuff” usually have higher strikeout rates and lower ERA’s. What stuff can’t account for is command and control and by now you’re probably aware that Snell doesn’t really care about control, at least not in the traditional sense.