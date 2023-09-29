Padres Plans to Cut Costs Are Unfortunate, But Not Without Merit

The fact that, as of this writing, the team hasn’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention speaks to their ineptitude. Even after all this failure, they still had a chance. All they had to do was the bare minimum, which its roster full of superstars getting paid top dollar apparently felt no desire to do.

The 2023 Padres have:



– a batter w/ 125+ BB (Soto)

– a batter w/ 25+ HR & 25+ SB (Tatis)

– a starter w/ 200+ K & a sub-2.50 ERA (Snell)

– a reliever w/ 75+ K & a sub-1.50 ERA (Hader)



No other team in MLB history has had more than 2 of those 4 in one season.



San Diego is 78-80. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 27, 2023

But of course, that suggests the players weren’t trying — which is dangerous and often, unless we’re talking about Jay Cutler, blasphemous. So, apologies for that, but it’s hard to stay measured when a heated iron has been sinking into your forehead for six months. The players didn’t show up, but when a team consistently finds new ways to lose, it speaks to larger problems at hand, as has been detailed greatly in The Athletic and San Diego Union-Tribune.

One season? That can be a fluke, because baseball is stupid, and weird stuff happens all the time. But multiple seasons, with this high of a payroll?

As has been widely speculated and reported, the Padres have a cultural problem, despite what Manny Machado says. Sure, Manny, those reports are definitely misleading! Just take a look at this very normal postgame presser from manager Bob Melvin!

Woahh that was awkward pic.twitter.com/cYH0GepuME — Jeremy (@Pimp_Lord619) September 26, 2023

There’s a rightful belief that Padres upper management is to blame, namely AJ Preller, who has had the position on lockdown since 2014. He’s the common denominator for all the collapses and dysfunction. The relationship between Preller and Melvin is reportedly “unfixable.” What sounds more unlikely? That the three-time manager of the year just forgot how to manage? Or the GM who, if Melvin were to be dismissed, would be looking at hiring his SIXTH manager. It’s practically unheard of for GMs to get three chances at finding their clubhouse skipper, let alone six.

This all coalesces into the situation of payroll reduction the Padres find themselves in. It’s rare that you’ll see me, or any other baseball prognosticators, not be fully against the idea of cutting costs, but the Padres may be the exception for all the reasons outlined already.