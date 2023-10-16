Jordan Montgomery’s Free Agent Stock Rises With Each Playoff Gem

Of all the players who are left competing this October, there might not be any player who stands to gain more than Jordan Montgomery. A criminally underrated starting pitcher over the last few years, the 30-year-old left-hander is getting the chance to showcase his talents on the biggest stage.

From trade deadline afterthought, to postseason ace, Montgomery’s tenure with the Texas Rangers has meant everything to his stock ahead of a very important time in his career this winter.

Right now, it is all about a chance to win the World Series, something the Rangers are now seven wins away from after Montgomery pitched them to victory last night. But coming up for Montgomery is free agency, where he is set to become one of the top names on the market based on what he has done this October.

Rise to Become the Rangers Ace

When the Texas Rangers acquired Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline, the plan certainly was not for him to be their Game 1 starter in the playoffs. He was probably projected to get the ball, but the idea was for Max Scherzer to be the Rangers ace come October.