Will the San Diego Padres or Arizona Diamondbacks Have the Wild Card Advantage?

The Fight for the Top NL Wild Card Spot

Which Team Has the Starting Rotation Edge?

Kevin: With Yu Darvish now back in the Padres rotation, the starting pitcher has solidified a bit more for this final stretch run. Dylan Cease and Joe Musgrove are the clear top two for the Padres and will be leaned upon from now through the end of the season, but Darvish’s return gives San Diego hope for what could be strength in the middle and back of the rotation.

San Diego’s starters have combined to post a 4.10 ERA this season, just barely behind the 4.12 posted by the Dodgers’ rotation. The Padres’ collective 3.96 FIP puts them in a tie for eighth among all MLB teams (and ahead of every other NL West team), so there is certainly room for optimism about what their starters can do with each pitcher having an estimated three to four starts left the campaign.

The key for San Diego could be what happens with Michael King, who has a 2.50 ERA over his last seven starts (39.2 innings). If he can continue to excel throughout September and Darvish can provide an emotional and statistical boost for the rotation, the club could be on its way to opening October at home.

Renee: Given Mike Hazen’s offseason moves (e.g., acquiring Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez) combined with veterans Merrill Kelly and Cy Young finalist Zac Gallen, the D-backs would appear to have the clear advantage on this front.

However, there’s nothing like inquiries to throw off the best-laid plans, and the D-backs have had more than their share this season.

In fact, check FanGraphs, and you’ll find that Brandon Pfaadt leads all D-backs starters with 3.1 fWAR. Gallen is second with 2.4 fWAR, and Ryne Nelson comes in third at 2.0 fWAR. Those arms that Hazen acquired have yet to recoup their value — and Montgomery was moved to the bullpen last week. The entire D-backs rotation is worth 9.1 fWAR, which is tied for 18th in MLB. They have a collective ERA of 4.73 (26th).