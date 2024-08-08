Season Series Wins Could Have Huge Postseason Implications

If two teams have identical records at the end of the regular season – and their tie has an impact on the postseason picture – the team with the better head-to-head record comes out on top.

This means that a postseason berth, and even a division crown, can be decided by a season series. Just last year, the Astros beat the Rangers to claim the AL West title and earn a first-round bye – even though the two teams had identical 90-72 records.

It didn’t end up hurting the Rangers last year, but it’s only a matter of time before a team completely misses the playoffs because they lost a critical season series.

Indeed, winning the season series is pretty similar to gaining half a game on an opponent. I almost wonder if we should include tiebreaker information in the official standings.

After all, the standings will tell you the Dodgers have a three-game lead over the Padres. Yet, more accurately, they only have a 2.5-game cushion; in the case of a tie, the division will go to San Diego, who clinched the season series last week.

Season Series Matchups to Watch: Division Rivals

Unfortunately, you won’t see much about tiebreakers in the standings on MLB.com (or anywhere else, for that matter). That can make the postseason picture a little difficult to keep track of – especially in a season with so many close races.