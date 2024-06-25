Trio of Top Arms is Holding the D-backs Bullpen Together

If there were an award for Most Injuries to a Starting Rotation in 2024, the Arizona Diamondbacks would surely be finalists in the category.

During Spring Training, this was the team with a projected starting rotation of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, Jordan Montgomery, and Brandon Pfaadt. The D-backs, who’d been forced to have bullpen games during the postseason, headed into 2024 with what appeared to be a fearsome rotation.

That has not been the case.

Rodriguez has yet to throw an inning during the regular season. Kelly has thrown 24.2, Gallen is at 57.1, and Montgomery, who got off to a late start, has not been good (5.71 ERA in 63.0 IP though that’s improving over his last two outings).