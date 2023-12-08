Eduardo Rodriguez Was the Perfect Fit for Arizona in This Market

Just after news broke of the Juan Soto trade, Jess Passan posted that the Arizona Diamondbacks had found their starting pitcher.

BREAKING: Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a four-year contract for around $20 million a year, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2023

The details of the signing soon became clear: Four years at $80 million, which would take Rodriguez, 30, through the 2027 season. In addition, there is a vesting option that would raise the contract to just under $100 million should he pitch 150 innings in both 2026 and 2027.

Rodriguez also has a 10-team no-trade clause.

Was it more than the D-backs hoped to spend? Probably, yes. However, it’s clear that this is a pitchers’ market, and the D-backs accepted they would have to pay more this year for a quality starter. Don’t forget: The lack of a starter probably had a significant impact on their ability to win the World Series. There was no way general manager Mike Hazen wanted to repeat that mistake.