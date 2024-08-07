Ryne Nelson Doesn’t Deserve to Be the Odd-Man Out in Arizona

It’s a question worth exploring, first in terms of what he’s brought to the D-backs and then in light of his possible short-term future.

How Has Nelson Been So Far?

He’s been good.

In 110.1 IP, Nelson has logged a 4.65 ERA with an 18.1% K%, a 5.9 BB%, and an impressive 0.80 HR/9. Add to that a 3.69 FIP (4.33 xFIP) as well as a 1.37 WHIP, and he becomes clear as a pitcher who’s over-performing expectations a bit. His 1.7 fWAR ranks third among D-backs starting pitchers.

“It’s been an overall focus of executing each pitch. One pitch at a time. When I focus on that it allows me to win 2 of the first 3 [pitches],” Nelson told Aaron Hughes in early July.

On July 19, he had a career high nine strikeouts when the D-backs played the Chicago Cubs in what has been a season of steady improvement.

When the D-backs needed him to step up as a pitcher, he did. His numbers have not been remarkable, but they have been consistent.