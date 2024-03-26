Ranking the 2024 MLB Opening Day Matchups From Best to Worst

When Thursday arrives, the long, dark winter days that Major League Baseball fans have endured since the beginning of last November will finally come to a close.

Oh sure, MLB has already technically launched the 2024 season, with a two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kicking off the campaign in Seoul, South Korea (if you missed the key moments of that series, we have you covered here).

However, with the series taking place in the incredibly early morning hours in most parts of the United States, it’s safe to say that there are still plenty of fans who are ready to watch their first official baseball game of 2024.

While Just Baseball has already explored each of the Opening Day starting pitcher matchups here, I wanted to take a look at the first games of the 2024 season across the league and see which ones had the most exciting and captivating storylines. With that in mind, here are all 15 MLB Opening Day matchups, ranked from least to most intriguing.