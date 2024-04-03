Exclusive: Colorado Governor Jared Polis Talks Rockies, Opening Day, More

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies may be off to a slow start in 2024, but that doesn’t mean that Opening Day still won’t be a party in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon.

On what is forecast to be a sun-splashed and mild Friday in the Mile High City, no matter what the Rockies record may be, fans will once again pour out to Coors Field to celebrate the start of the Colorado home schedule. Downtown Denver is once again expected to be a hot spot as the Rockies kick off the 2024 home slate with a matinee against the Tampa Bay Rays.

One of the Colorado fans expected to be in attendance on Friday is Colorado governor Jared Polis. The 43rd governor of Colorado, Polis isn’t just a Rockies supporter however. He’s also a fan of the game of baseball and often spends time in the batting cages when his daughter is ready to work on her swing as well.

He’s also a governor who is more than proud to tell you exactly how many RBI he collected during his time in Congress playing in the annual Congressional Baseball Game. There is no doubt that baseball is a part of his DNA and that he understands the importance of the game, not only for his state’s economy but also as a ritual of summer as well.