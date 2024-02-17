Rob Manfred’s 2029 Replacement Needs to Be About Baseball

Now that we know when Rob Manfred is stepping down as Major League Baseball’s Commissioner, hopefully MLB can start looking for a replacement who cares not only about business but also the very core of the game of baseball as well.

With Manfred’s announcement that we will not return as Commissioner after his contract expires in 2029, MLB owners have the task of finding who will take the reins from Manfred, who took over his current role in early 2015.

The game of baseball has changed dramatically since Manfred took over, with streaming now all the buzz over cable outlets and plenty of changes to the MLB rulebook, including the pitch clock and runners on second base in extra innings, having been laid down during his tenure.

Whether you agree with the changes that have come to baseball during Manfred’s time in the office or not, one thing is for sure … and that is there have been several instances where Manfred has shown he simply doesn’t get the mentality of the average baseball fan.