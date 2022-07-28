Giants and Fantasy Owners Should Sell-High on Joc Pederson

Momma, there goes that man again!



Joc Pederson lanches his 4th homer in about 16 hours and the Giants have put a five spot on the Mets in the first inning 🤯🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/f94YtOujhv — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) May 25, 2022

Pederson has been in a platoon the majority of his career. With San Francisco, he has not been platooned quite as frequently as he has in the past. However, he currently finds himself in more of a platoon now that many of the Giants players are healthy, with Gabe Kapler playing matchups rather unsuccessfully so far this season.

Over the last two weeks, Pederson has seen his numbers drop off a little, posting a .160/.222/.240 slash line in a limited 25 at-bats. Pederson has started in only three of the first seven games to open the second half, leaving reason for concern that San Francisco may already be shutting the door on his impressive first half.

On paper, Pederson has still had a terrific season with a .246/.321/.500 slash line overall, posting 17 homers and 43 RBIs in the process. Those numbers will catch the eye of any contending team, regardless of whether or not they have a “what have you done for me lately” mentality.

Joc Pederson is making his first All-Star appearance since 2015. “It’s special,” he says. “I’ve turned into a platoon player, and you never really see platoon players in the ⁦@AllStarGame⁩.” ⁦@SFGiants⁩ ⁦@yungjoc650⁩ @mlbpa pic.twitter.com/eamcyGj3PO — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 18, 2022

The most important thing about Pederson is that he does have a track record of producing in the postseason. Pederson has played in the postseason every year of his career, reaching the NLDS in 2015, the NLCS in 2016, the World Series in 2017 and 2018, the NLDS in 2019, and winning the World Series in 2020 and 2021.

In the 16 postseason series matchups he’s been a part of, Pederson has remarkably solid numbers considering the pitching he’s faced over the years. Pederson has a career .256/.332/.482 slash line in the postseason, posting 12 homers and eight doubles in 195 at-bats.

Pederson has an incredible 1.017 OPS in Division Series matchups, a much less impressive .660 OPS in Championship Series matchups, and an above-average .822 OPS in the four World Series matchups he has been involved in.