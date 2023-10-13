The Phillies Are Going Back to the NLCS

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: After sweeping their opponent in the NL Wild Card Series, the Phillies overwhelmed a powerhouse Braves team in four games to advance to the NLCS.

It may sound like a glitch in the matrix, but ask any of the 46,000 people in attendance at Citizens Bank Park tonight, and they’ll tell you exactly how it went down. The Phillies upset the Braves in the NLCS for the second year in a row. They’re now just four wins away from claiming a second consecutive National League pennant.

Philadelphia entered Game 4 of the NLDS with a chance to put things away, but it wasn’t going to be easy. While they had home-field advantage working in their favor, they would have to face All-Star hurler Spencer Strider. In his first start of the series, the young ace held the Phillies to one earned run in seven innings.

Spencer Strider pulled up sitting 100 tonight🔥



This game is going to be electric. pic.twitter.com/Ma0UZHApuL — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 13, 2023

Yet lo and behold, the Phillies were not to be intimidated. They chased Strider from the game with three solo home runs, and their own pitching staff did phenomenal work to hold Atlanta’s offense at bay.