Every 2024 MLB Opening Day Starting Pitching Matchup
We are officially one week away from Opening Day, with all 30 teams set to play. Here are all of the pitching matchups to watch it out for.
The 2024 Major League Baseball season technically kicked off this week, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres playing a two-game set in Seoul, Korea.
The two NL West rivals split the series, with the Dodgers winning the first game 5-2 thanks to a late four-run rally where a glove malfunction was the top play.
Then in the second game, the Padres jumped all over Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his MLB debut, and kept piling runs on the Dodgers bullpen. All told, the Padres scored 15 runs on 17 hits, the Dodgers trailing not too far behind with 11 runs on 16 hits.
Now those teams journey back stateside, where the other 28 are wrapping up the final week of spring training. A week from today, the remainder of the league will open up their season on Thursday, March 28th, on the best day of the calendar. Opening Day!
Weather permitting, 15 games will be played next Thursday, as the marathon of 162 begins league-wide. To get you prepared for all that lies ahead, here’s a look at the Opening Day pitching matchups for each team.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field
Probable matchup: José Quintana (NYM) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)
Nuggets: This will be the second Opening Day start for Quintana, as opposed to the first for Peralta.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles at 3:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards
Probable matchup: Patrick Sandoval (LAA) vs. Corbin Burnes (BAL)
Nuggets: This will be the third Opening Day start for Burnes, and the first for Sandoval. Burnes — acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in February — will be making his Orioles debut.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies at 3:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park
Probable matchup: Spencer Strider (ATL) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)
Nuggets: For both Strider and Wheeler, this will be the first time they’ve gotten the ball on Opening Day. It will snap long consecutive Opening Day streaks from Max Fried (three) and Aaron Nola (six).
Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark
Probable matchup: Josiah Gray (WSH) vs. Frankie Montas (CIN)
Nuggets: This will be Gray’s first career Opening Day start, and the third for Montas. It will also mark Montas’ first start since signing with the Reds in free agency.
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres at 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park
Probable matchup: TBA (SDP) vs. Logan Webb (SFG)
Nuggets: Webb will be making his third consecutive Opening Day start for the Giants. While this will be Opening Day for the Giants, it will be the third game of the season for the Padres.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium
Probable matchup: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. TBD (LAD)
Nuggets: This will be the third career Opening Day start for Mikolas, who has previously gotten the ball to start the 2019 and 2023 seasons. Like the Padres above, this will be the third game of the season for the Dodgers.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 4:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field
Probable matchup: José Berríos (TOR) vs. Zach Efin (TBR)
Nuggets: Berríos is making his second Opening Day start as a Blue Jay (2022) and fourth overall. This is going to be Eflin’s first Opening Day start.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park
Probable matchup: Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. Jesús Luzardo (MIA)
Nuggets: Keller will be starting on Opening Day for the second year in a row. Luzardo is making his first Opening Day start.
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals at 4:10 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium
Probable matchup: Pablo López (MIN) vs. Cole Ragans (KCR)
Nuggets: For the second year in a row, López is the Opening Day starter for the Twins. Ragans has never previously started on Opening Day.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros at 4:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park
Probable matchup: Nestor Cortes (NYY) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)
Nuggets: Valdez is making his third consecutive Opening Day start for the Astros. Meanwhile, with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole set to open the season on the injured list, Cortes will make his first Opening Day start.
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field
Probable matchup: Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Garrett Crochet (CWS)
Nuggets: For both Skubal and Crochet, this will be their first time starting on Opening Day.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers at 7:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field
Probable matchup: Justin Steele (CHC) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
Nuggets: Eovaldi will be starting out Opening Day for the fourth time in his career, but the first with the Rangers. It will be Steele’s first Opening Day start.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics at 10:07 p.m. ET at Oakland Coliseum
Probable matchup: Shane Bieber (CLE) vs. Alex Wood (OAK)
Nuggets: This will be Bieber’s fifth Opening Day start in a row. Wood has never previously started on Opening Day.
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at 10:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field
Probable matchup: Kyle Freeland (COL) vs. Zac Gallen (ARI)
Nuggets: Freeland has started two other times on Opening Day, doing so in 2019 and 2022. Gallen is starting on Opening Day for the second year in a row for the D-Backs.
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park
Probable matchup: Bryan Bello (BOS) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)
Nuggets: This is Castillo’s second straight Opening Day start for the Mariners, and the fourth in his career. Bello is getting the nod on Opening Day for the first time.