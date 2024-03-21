Every 2024 MLB Opening Day Starting Pitching Matchup

The 2024 Major League Baseball season technically kicked off this week, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres playing a two-game set in Seoul, Korea.

The two NL West rivals split the series, with the Dodgers winning the first game 5-2 thanks to a late four-run rally where a glove malfunction was the top play.

Then in the second game, the Padres jumped all over Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his MLB debut, and kept piling runs on the Dodgers bullpen. All told, the Padres scored 15 runs on 17 hits, the Dodgers trailing not too far behind with 11 runs on 16 hits.

Now those teams journey back stateside, where the other 28 are wrapping up the final week of spring training. A week from today, the remainder of the league will open up their season on Thursday, March 28th, on the best day of the calendar. Opening Day!