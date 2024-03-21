Seoul Series 2024: Top Takeaways From Dodgers-Padres Season Opener

It’s difficult to envision a better opening salvo to the 2024 MLB season than the display put on by both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series.

A dynamic rivalry fueled by geographic proximity, star talent galore in both dugouts, and tension between rabid fanbases, the Dodgers and Padres each lived up to the hype they promised. And they’ve left us with plenty to talk about before the excitement of stateside Opening Day next week.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Seoul Series 2024.

Mookie Betts Looks Poised For Another MVP-Caliber Season

No individual player had a better performance at the plate in this two-game set than Mookie Betts, the Dodgers’ new full-time shortstop (at least for the time being).