Are the Phillies’ Starters Holding Back?

The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. That’s not exactly news, or at least it shouldn’t be.

The Phillies lead NL teams in starting pitcher WAR (per FanGraphs) this season. They also led the Senior Circuit in 2023. And 2022. They finished third in 2021 and second in 2020.

Philadelphia’s success has a lot to do with the two mainstays at the top of the rotation. Zack Wheeler is an ace among aces. Aaron Nola is the most durable pitcher in baseball. Those two have combined to make 215 starts over the last five years, averaging more than 6.0 IP per outing and more than 5.0 fWAR per 30 starts.

However, the Phillies have also become an unheralded mid-rotation pitching factory under the watchful eye of coach Caleb Cotham. Ranger Suárez has blossomed into a strong No. 3 starter. Cristopher Sánchez is on the same trajectory. Moreover, Matt Strahm turned out to be a terrific stopgap last year, and Spencer Turnbull is off to a similar start in 2024.