MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 16, 2023

On the flip side, we have Jesus Luzardo, who is rocking a 3.58 SIERA. He’s also been nails pitching in Miami. The South Florida native has a 3.31 ERA, 3.11 FIP, and 3.56 xFIP pitching in Miami this season. His velocity is at a career-high, and he’s coming off back-to-back bad starts against the Yankees and Rangers. Before that Yankees start, he was one of the best home pitchers in baseball.

Here’s a take for you. Jesus Luzardo, at this moment, is a better pitcher than Justin Verlander.

While the Astros have been a fantastic offense against lefties this season, they’ll have two lefty killers out of the lineup. Jose Altuve exited yesterday’s game and may be due for an IL stint. Jose Abreu remains on the IL. Also, Yanier Diaz may be in the lineup, but Martin Maldonado is Verlander’s catcher, so he might not even be in there.

The Astros have been fantastic against lefties in August, putting up a 155 wRC+. However, they beat up on Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers. That wRC+ was at 170 before they got shut down by Braxton Garrett. That was with Jose Altuve, who went 3-4 in that game.

Clearly, the Astros have the bullpen advantage. At least, that’s what I thought before looking at SIERA, my favorite ERA estimator for bullpens. The Marlins bullpen ranks sixth in baseball compared to the Astros at seventh.

This series has been extremely interesting. The Marlins controlled game one, then the Astros came back to win game two. The Marlins have been the better team in this series, and I think they close it out with the entire world betting on the Astros to win the game and the series. This feels like one of those Sunday fluke games where everyone gets their purse snatched.