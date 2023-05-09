Ranger Suárez Can Breathe New Life Into Phillies’ Rotation

The Phillies are going to the World Series, and Ranger Suárez gets the save. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/oxpuN1LMj7 — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) October 23, 2022

The Phillies could certainly use a pitcher like that right now. Indeed, they can use all the help they can get. They’re off to a disappointing start, sitting in fourth place in the NL East with a 16-19 record and a -29 run differential. They seemed to have finally turned the corner at the end of April, winning four series in a row against the White Sox, Rockies, Mariners, and Astros, but they have since dropped two series in a row and six of their last seven games.

While starting pitching isn’t this team’s only problem, it certainly hasn’t helped that Philadelphia’s starters have an 8.35 ERA over the previous seven games. Let’s take a closer look at the state of the rotation Ranger Suárez will be joining upon his return.

The Phillies’ Rotation 35 Games In

By earned run average, the Phillies’ rotation has been pitiful. Their 4.91 ERA ranks 11th in the National League, just ahead of the oft-criticized St. Louis Cardinals. They’ve had a particularly rough go over the last seven games; since April 30, no Phillies starter has an ERA below 5.68.

However, things might not be as bad as they seem. By FanGraphs WAR, the Phillies have actually had the most valuable rotation in the National League. That’s all the more impressive considering they only rank ninth in innings pitched.

Team IP ERA WAR PHI 181.1 4.91 3.8 CHC 186.2 3.18 3.6 ATL 184.2 3.41 3.4 LAD 193.2 4.04 3.1 PIT 197.2 4.05 3.1 MIL 193.1 3.58 2.7 ARI 180.0 4.75 2.7 SFG 180.0 3.60 2.4 SDP 190.2 4.20 2.2 MIA 176.1 4.75 2.2 WSN 182.2 4.48 2.1 CIN 161.2 6.40 1.8 STL 186.2 5.26 1.4 COL 172.1 5.48 0.6 NYM 170.1 5.34 -0.9 Statistics as of Tuesday, May 9 (via FanGraphs)

Overall, the advanced metrics are bullish on the Phillies’ rotation. Their 3.94 FIP is nearly a full run lower than their ERA and ranks third in the NL. Their 4.08 SIERA ranks second, while their 4.05 xFIP ranks third.

That being said, even the advanced numbers will tell you the Phillies’ starters have struggled as of late. Over the last seven games, their 4.58 FIP ranks 11th, while the 4.13 xFIP ranks seventh. Thus, while the Phillies’ starters haven’t been as bad as their collective ERA would have you believe, no one would deny they could use some help. After all, this team’s starting rotation was supposed to be its biggest strength entering the season.