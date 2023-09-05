Where Did This Version of Cristopher Sánchez Come From?

He’s throwing more pitches in the strike zone and he’s generating more whiffs on pitches outside the zone. As a result, his 30.1% called strike plus whiff percentage (CSW%) ranks fifth among qualified NL pitchers since mid-June.

Whether you look at traditional stats, underlying numbers, or the most cutting-edge advanced metrics, it’s clear that Sánchez has taken an incredible step forward this season. He has surpassed all expectations and projections, providing the Phillies with the reliable fifth starter they so badly needed over the first 12 weeks of the season.

Better Pitches Make for a Better Pitcher

So, how is Sánchez pulling this off? Funnily enough, his velocity is actually down on all three of his pitches. However, it has dropped more significantly on his changeup and slider than on his sinker, thereby giving him a bigger velocity gap between his fastball and offspeed offerings. He has also added more vertical movement to both his changeup and his slider. What’s more, he has upped the spin rate on his slider, despite throwing it with less velocity.

The pitch modeling system Stuff+ loves the new stuff on his slider, while PitchingBot loves what he’s done with his changeup. Sánchez is inducing more groundballs with his change and more whiffs with both weapons. His slider has become his best putaway pitch, while his changeup has been one of the best in the game for generating weak contact.

Meanwhile, the best thing he has done with his sinker is throw more strikes. His zone rate on the pitch is way up, meaning he can rely more heavily on his fastball when he gets behind in the count. His sinker has been the final pitch in a walk only six times since June; last year, it led to twice as many free passes.

In just 13 games, Sánchez has generated a +7 run value on his sinker – tenth-most among all MLB pitchers since June 17.