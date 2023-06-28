Marlins’ Young Arms Are Stepping Up To Fill in the Gaps

After Sandy and Jesús, this rotation has seen its fair share of injuries throughout the season so far. Yet, the arms called upon continue to provide the team with quality innings when needed.

The main difference between 2022 and 2023 Sandy Alcántara is his changeup (.199 xwOBA last year, .296 xwOBA this year).



Boston vs. changeup:

💎 #4 in RV/100 this season

💎 #2 in RV/100 in June pic.twitter.com/gA8CVx0wXT — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) June 27, 2023

Sandy’s slow start has been nothing but head-scratching. After digging deeper into his numbers, not much has really changed from last season. The one thing I will bring up is his LOB%, which is currently 18.5% lower than what it was last year.

One thing Sandy has been able to do throughout his career is control the running game. With the implementation of the pitch clock, bigger bases, and a less-than-ideal catching situation, which ranks last in caught-stealing percentage, Sandy has not been able to find a groove.

Edward Cabrera has shown flashes throughout the year, but the volatility that comes with his pitch repertoire has fans wondering which version of Edward they’re going to see any given night. Now, with him on the IL, we hope he will be able to iron out the inconsistencies and become a more reliable option once he does return.

When it comes to reliability, there just doesn’t seem like there is a path for Rogers and Cueto to provide the Marlins with any optimism going forward. Rogers was placed on the IL after only a handful of starts and is now dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he sustained while on a rehab assignment.

Johnny Cueto was brought in during the offseason to “replace” Pablo López in the rotation once it was clear the team was openly shopping him for added offense. After being removed from the first inning in his Marlins debut, we have yet to see Cueto toe the rubber for the big-league club. While it does seem as if his return is imminent, his performance throughout his rehab starts has been abysmal, which is comparable to what we saw him do even back in Spring Training.