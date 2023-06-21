Panic Watch for MLB’s Most Underperforming Teams

Who would’ve thought that, after neglecting their dire need for starting pitching for years, the Cardinals relying so heavily on Adam Wainwright might not work out? The Cardinals, almost adorably, are the only ones that did think this would work.

In fairness to Wainwright, who may very well have a pet dinosaur at this point, the Cardinals starting pitching has been a failure on all ends. Their rotation has combined for a 4.81 ERA, which ranks 23rd among all teams. Miles Mikolas has regressed, Jack Flaherty’s health issues over the years seem to have ruined the early hype he once had, and Steven Matz simply isn’t good.

In a way, Matz might be the perfect avatar for this team’s failure to address their need for starting pitching; with all the names flying around these last few seasons, Matz is somehow one of the only starting pitcher signings the Cards decided to make.

Plus, their offense has been middling, at best. Tyler O’Neil looks like a one-year wonder, the once-promising Dylan Carlson (who allegedly, somehow, was too high a price to give for Juan Soto) hasn’t delivered, and Wilson Contreras — an offensive catcher who was simply brought in to be a good offensive catcher — is slashing just .210/.303/.370 on the year.

Couple that with the fact their division isn’t particularly strong, and you’ve got a full-blown disaster on display. The only saving grace is the Brewers might, yet again, trade their best players despite being a competitive team.

Panic level: Filing your taxes (Defcon 4)