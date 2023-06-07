The End of Jacob DeGrom’s Battle to Stay on the Mound

While the surgery has been more effective than ever for some, such as Justin Verlander winning a Cy Young at 39 years old, there are many others who never regain what once was. DeGrom has set that bar higher than anyone possibly could, pitching through a myriad of injuries over the last three years.

Jacob deGrom has only 186.2 IP in 32 starts since 2021



(Min 180 IP)

ERA: 2.03 (1st)

FIP: 1.61 (1st)

K/9: 14.13 (1st)

BB/9: 1.11 (1st)

fWAR: 8.4 (16th)



What could’ve been pic.twitter.com/6XQjs3GIia — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 29, 2023

When it comes to fWAR, deGrom has been a top-20 pitcher in baseball over the last three seasons and he has only been healthy enough to make 32 starts. There is not a question he has been the best pitcher in baseball when on the hill and he won two Cy Youngs and finished runner-up in the three years prior to 2021.

As someone who watched every pitch of deGrom’s career prior to his move to Texas, to see him crying in that press conference was pretty brutal to watch.

Here’s a guy who was a converted shortstop in college, who was just learning how to pitch when he was drafted in the ninth round by the New York Mets in 2010. He made six starts in rookie ball before getting the news that he needed his first Tommy John surgery at 22 years old.

DeGrom learned how to pitch while rehabbing from TJ the first time, picking up effortless mechanics during his ascent through the Mets farm system and into winning the Rookie of the Year in 2014. He pitched in the World Series in 2015 and won consecutive Cy Young in 2018 and 2019.

From 2014 through 2020, deGrom was a model of health, missing only a handful of starts in 2016. In 2021, deGrom began the season with one of the most remarkable runs of 15 starts you will ever see. He pitched to 1.08 ERA and struck out 146 in just 92 innings pitched. The man even hit .364!