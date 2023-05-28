The Mariners Have Formed An Elite Bullpen With New Faces

Bullpens are fickle. You hear that line time and time again in today’s game when on the topic of big-league bullpens and individual relievers.

And it’s true. To be a dominant or even consistent reliever year over year in the majors leagues is incredibly rare. To have a group of relievers that turns over every season to form an overpowering bullpen is now unheard of. The days of the Royals three-headed monster from 2014-2016 are behind us.

But now for the third year in a row the Mariners have assembled a lights out bullpen. They rank first in FIP (2.96), second in fWAR (3.0) and fourth in ERA (3.19).

Here’s the catch: for the most part it has been a different group each of the three seasons. Jerry Dipoto has mastered the craft of finding hidden value in underrated relievers, bringing them in and turning them into stalwarts.