What is Going On With The Cleveland Guardians?

Help is on the horizon as Josh Naylor has caught fire this week hitting .500 with 4 HRs and 12 RBIs in his last five games. One of the few guys in this lineup who is expected to hit over 20 HRs has found his swing. Now if other Guardians could follow, this team can straighten out the ugliness of April and May and be an entirely new squad in June.

Josh Naylor has entered a new level recently!!!



The top of the rotation has held its own with ace Shane Biebers’ 3.08 ERA and Cal Quantrill finding his rhythm holding opponents to a .186 batting average and just a 2.21 ERA in three starts this month. However, it’s been the back half of the rotation which has skipper Terry Francona scratching his head with Zach Plesac getting sent down after posting a 7.59 ERA. Hunter Gaddis and Peyton Battenfield both didn’t meet expectations producing ERAs over five.

Triston McKenzie who’s coming off a statement season with a sub-three ERA last year, will be on the injured list at least the first two months of the season. Aaron Civale was terrific in two starts early this season with a 2.84 ERA and 2.51 FIP but was placed on the injured list on April 10th.

More young talent emerges from Columbus for the Guardians to relieve their troubles as rookies Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee dominated their first month of big-league action to aid the Guardians offensive flaws to begin the season. Left-hander Logan Allen has a 3.04 ERA in five starts and 29 strikeouts through 26.2 IP. Bibee’s had an impressive first five starts as well with a 3.05 FIP and a 3.18 ERA over 28.1 IP.

Both arms have been pivotal in replacing McKenzie and Civale. They’ve allowed the Guardians front office to exhale after disappointing performances from their offense and Plesac, Battenfield, and Gaddis to start the young season.

We can keep pointing our fingers at all the underachievers on this team in the first quarter of the season. However, some things don’t change as the Guardians are striking out the least as a team, the same spot they finished in last year. But like every team in a 162-game season, teams go on losing streaks and rough patches, but the Guardians always had an answer last season leading to their 92-win season.