Is it Time to Panic About the Cincinnati Reds?

The crowd that wanted them to add and the crowd that wanted them to stay the course both have the same end goal: success. One wanted it now, at almost any cost. The other has lacked it for so long they did not want to risk moving off the plan in place which is looking like it will lead to success. Neither are wrong.

With the Reds rather sleepy deadline, followed by a 1-7 start to August, is it time to panic about the Reds chances in 2023?

The answer: No

Hunter Greene is nearing a return with Nick Lodolo not far behind. Tejay Antone, Ben Lively, Jake Fraley and Jonathan India should be back in the coming weeks. All have played a big role in the Reds success either this season, or in recent enough years.

Counting on Greene, Lodolo, and especially Antone to return from injury and automatically provide the value we know they can bring is asking a lot. We do not know how they will look, or how healthy they truly are. I’d bet on at least one of Lodolo or Greene being an upgrade over Luke Weaver, however. But, keep in mind, this team reached heights we have not seen in a decade, without them. Maybe it was just lucky, but that’s baseball. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows and never as extreme as they feel. Which breaks me to their recent stretch in August.

A recent six-game losing streak has lead some to believe the season is over. This team is cooked. Fun ride, but they aren’t good enough to win a division. I wonder if they said the same thing after the six-game losing streak in July? How about the six-straight they dropped in April?

Each time the Reds responded, winning five of six in April and July.