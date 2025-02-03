Power Ranking the Worst Moments of the San Diego Padres Offseason

There’s a scene in Fight Club in which the most dislikable-but-somehow-still-famous-and-coveted-by-Hollywood actor known as Jared Leto manages to get his face beaten in like a tomato going up against a Thwomp.

Leto’s character, Angel Face, showcases a naive enthusiasm right before the beating, with little knowledge of the nuclear crapstorm that’s headed his way — and much of it, one might argue, is undeserved.

That’s what it’s felt like being a Padres fan over the last few months, from the pluckish attitude when they were up 2-1 against the dastardly Dodgers, to the 24 scoreless innings and hellish offseason that gave way to the mutilated near-corpse of our pal Angel Face.

It wouldn’t be the first time that an incredibly successful baseball season was followed up by a silent winter — this is MLB, after all, and the owners need their extra yachts — but the Padres feel particularly sad.