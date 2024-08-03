3 Biggest Winners and Losers From the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline

Let’s start with our winners.

Winner: San Diego Padres

If Padres GM AJ Preller isn’t among the ‘winners’ every year, was it really a trade deadline?

This is the reputation Preller has built for himself, but there doesn’t appear to be any regrets on his end. And why should there be? San Diego swings for the fences and that should be rewarded in a sport where we simply don’t see enough of that.

Let’s remember something about the Padres: For each of the nine prospects they shipped out in trades for three relievers and one starter, they will find 10 more gems to replace them with. Preller has an innate ability to scout talent, which keeps San Diego’s pipeline replenished amidst all the wheeling and dealing.

And with the Padres occupying one of the National League’s three wild card spots, they were in great position to buy anyway.

In Tanner Scott, San Diego landed the best closer widely thought to be available this trade deadline and even snagged Bryan Hoeing’s 2.70 ERA in the deal as well. The price may have been three of Just Baseball’s Top 15 Padres prospects list (plus infielder Jay Beshears), but this was a seller’s market and Preller paid that premium.