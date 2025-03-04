Sean Murphy’s Injury Opens The Door for Drake Baldwin

Unfairly, Braves fans have also had a tough time digesting Murphy’s struggles while William Contreras, the catcher Atlanta sent away in the Sean Murphy trade, has emerged as one of, if not the best offensive catchers in baseball.

Now with Sean Murphy projected to miss the first couple of weeks of the season, Atlanta will turn their attention to their catcher depth to fill the void until Murphy returns. And a top prospect looms as an intriguing option to get that first crack at the position.

Will the Braves turn to Drake Baldwin?

Drake Baldwin will be the popular choice among Braves fans to take over the role. Currently ranked as a top 30 prospect in baseball, Baldwin is due to get some run in the big leagues this year, it was just not expected to come so soon.

Through three seasons in the minor leagues, Baldwin has an impressive .272/.379/.428 slash line with a .807 OPS. Most importantly, his Triple-A numbers are even better, boasting a .300/.405/.488 and a .892 OPS.

These numbers illustrate why Baldwin has gone from an under-the-radar third-round pick to one of the most talked-about prospects on the verge of a major league debut.

It’s still a small sample size, but at the time of writing Baldwin is hitting .333 with an .884 OPS through 12 at-bats this Spring Training. This includes a three-hit game against the Miami with his first knock coming off Sandy Alcantara.